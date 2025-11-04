Broncos' Brandon Jones: No practice to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (foot) did not practice in Monday's estimated practice report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The Broncos didn't actually take the field for practice, but it wasn't a positive start to the week for Jones. He played in 96 percent of defensive snaps in Week 9 and logged six tackles, so it's unclear how serious the injury is. Jones' participation for the rest of the week should give a clearer indication of whether he'll be available for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Notches six tackles in victory•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Posts six stops in Week 7 victory•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Logs seven tackles vs. Jets•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Doesn't get much action Monday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Picks off Herbert in Week 3 loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Gets seven stops Sunday•