Jones (foot) did not practice in Monday's estimated practice report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos didn't actually take the field for practice, but it wasn't a positive start to the week for Jones. He played in 96 percent of defensive snaps in Week 9 and logged six tackles, so it's unclear how serious the injury is. Jones' participation for the rest of the week should give a clearer indication of whether he'll be available for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.