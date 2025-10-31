Jones compiled six total tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys.

Jones was able to post at least six stops for the third week in a row and sixth time overall this season. The safety has now registered 50 total tackles (23 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a fumble recovery over eight games this year.