Jones (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones tallied a team-leading nine total tackles while playing 98 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. However, it now appears he picked up a abdomen injury in the process. Jones' participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Week 11, when the Broncos host the Falcons.