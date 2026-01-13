Jones (pectoral) could be a candidate to return to action for Super Bowl LX, if the Broncos advance to that point in the postseason, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Jones was placed on IR in mid-December and subsequently underwent surgery to repair a torn pec suffered Week 15 versus the Packers. While he could be a candidate to return early February, Jones will remain sidelined for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bills or the AFC Championship Game, leaving P.J. Locke (leg) to continue filling in as Denver's starting free safety.