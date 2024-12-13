Jones (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Texas product likely picked up a groin injury in the Broncos' Week 14 win over the Browns, but he practiced in full Friday, suggesting that he's recovered from the issue. Jones is tied with Cody Barton for the Broncos' leading-tackler with 82 on the season, and he's expected to continue making plays when the Colts come to Denver in Week 15.