Jones registered 11 tackles (six solo) and an interception during the Broncos' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Jones recorded his first interception of the season early in the second quarter, when a Justin Herbert pass to Quentin Johnston was deflected by a Broncos defender and fell into the hands of Jones, though Denver wasn't able to capitalize on the turnover with a score. Jones also finished with a season-high 11 tackles, which was second most on the Broncos behind Alex Singleton (12). Jones is up to 25 total tackles through three games, and the 2020 third-rounder is on pack to crack 100-plus tackles for a second consecutive year.