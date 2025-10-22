default-cbs-image
Jones finished Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants with six tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass.

Jones' tackle total was tied for second-most on the Broncos. The veteran safety has tallied 44 tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four defensed passes (including an interception) through seven games this season.

