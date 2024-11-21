Jones (abdomen) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Jones was sidelined for the Broncos' Week 11 win over Atlanta due to an abdomen injury. He opened the week as a limited practice participant Wednesday, but he was able to participate in all team drills Thursday. Unless he suffers a setback, Jones should suit up for Sunday's AFC West showdown against the Raiders. The fifth-year safety has logged 74 tackles (49 solo), three pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 10 regular-season games.