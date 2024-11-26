Jones finished with five solo tackles and two pass breakups, including an interception, in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

The safety put in a strong performance in his first game back after missing Week 11 with an abdominal injury. Jones has played on at least 67 percent of the defensive snaps in all 11 of his games this season. The former Dolphin has 79 tackles (54 solo), five pass breakups, including two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.