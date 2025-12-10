default-cbs-image
Jones recorded one tackle (one solo) during Sunday's 24-17 win at Las Vegas.

In a game where the Raiders' offense struggled to stay on the field, Jones was only needed for a season-low 43 defensive snaps, leading to a poor day in the stat sheet. He'll be looking to get more involved in a Week 15 matchup versus the run-heavy Packers.

