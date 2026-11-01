Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Jones entered Sunday's matchup with a questionable tag after suffering a hamstring injury at practice during the week. Although the safety was ultimately able to play, it's possible that he tweaked the injury during the game, and he will now have to shift his sights to Week 9. In his absence, Taylor Rapp and Devon Key will operate as Denver's two primary safeties against Kansas City.