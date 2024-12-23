Jones registered 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense during the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers this past Thursday.

Jones has registered 19 combined tackles in the two games since the Broncos' Week 14 bye. He's now up to 101 tackles through 14 regular-season games, and it's the first time he has eclipsed the century mark in his five-year NFL career. Jones leads the Broncos in combined tackles and will look to add to his total in a pivotal Week 17 bout against the Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 28.