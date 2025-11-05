Broncos' Brandon Jones: Upgrades to limited participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.
Jones was listed as a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice report, so this was a step in the right direction. His participation Wednesday should shed further light on his status for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
