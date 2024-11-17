Jones (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jones was limited in practice all week due to an abdomen injury he picked up in Week 10 against the Chiefs. The injury appears too severe for Jones to play Sunday, and in his absence, JL Skinner is likely to start at strong safety alongside free safety P.J. Locke.
