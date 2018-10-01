Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Active for Monday's affair
Marshall (knee) is active for Monday's divisional tilt with the Chiefs.
Marshall entered Monday unsure as to whether the medical staff would allow him to partake in Monday's affair. Upon receiving the good news, Marshall will slide back into his starting role at outside linebacker where he'll look to contain the prolific Chiefs' offense.
