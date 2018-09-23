Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Active in Week 3
Marshall (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Ravens.
The productive linebacker will thus be out there in his usual starting role without any known limitations. Marshall remains in IDP consideration each week due to his typically well-rounded production.
