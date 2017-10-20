Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Cleared to play
Marshall (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
A sore shoulder has impacted Marshall's play over the past couple weeks and head coach Vance Joseph has gone as far to say his middle linebacker won't be playing this weekend if Marshall's ability to tackle is compromised in any way. However, since he didn't even draw a questionable tag for Sunday's game, we assume the Nevada product is at or near full strength and can safely be deployed in IDP formats.
