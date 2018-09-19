Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Dealing with knee soreness
Marshall missed Wednesday's practice with knee soreness, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
As of now, Marshall's injury doesn't appear to be serious, though we'll continue to monitor his status leading up to Week 3. The linebacker was on the field for 80 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps during Sunday's victory over the Raiders, accumulating four total tackles. Josey Jewell will likely see an increased workload if Marshall is unable to go against the Ravens.
