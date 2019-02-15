Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Expected to hit open market

The Broncos told Marshall they won't exercise his contract option for 2019, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marshall handled most of Denver's defensive snaps through the first seven games of the 2018 campaign, but he never regained his starting job after a Week 8 knee injury led to five consecutive absences. While he's undoubtedly declined from his 2014-15 peak, Marshall is 29 years old and just two seasons removed from a 106-tackle, three-sack campaign as a 16-game starter in 2017. He should at least find a chance to compete for a starting job, while Denver figures to move forward with Josey Jewell and/or an offseason acquisition next to Todd Davis at inside linebacker.

