Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Finishes year with 106 tackles

Marshall had 75 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, three sacks, and four passes defensed in 2017.

In what was a tough year for the Broncos offense, Marshall led Denver's top-five defense in tackles after an injury shortened 2016. It was the the third time in four seasons as a Denver starter than Marshall topped the century mark in tackles. The Nevada product should be valuable in providing some reliability in the middle of Denver's defense in 2018 as long-time partner Todd Davis faces free agency.