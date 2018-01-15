Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Finishes year with 106 tackles
Marshall had 75 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, three sacks, and four passes defensed in 2017.
In what was a tough year for the Broncos offense, Marshall led Denver's top-five defense in tackles after an injury shortened 2016. It was the the third time in four seasons as a Denver starter than Marshall topped the century mark in tackles. The Nevada product should be valuable in providing some reliability in the middle of Denver's defense in 2018 as long-time partner Todd Davis faces free agency.
