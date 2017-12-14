Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Forces fumble Sunday
Marshall accrued seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble Sunday against the Jets.
This was arguably Marshall's best outing of the season, and he's consistent enough to be a fantasy starter. The sixth-year pro played all 50 defensive snaps Sunday, and he has at least six tackles in all but two contests this season.
