Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Good to go vs. Chiefs
Marshall (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Marshall was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he won't miss Week 8 with a minor knee issue. The inside linebacker has accounted for at least four tackles in four straight games.
