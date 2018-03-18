Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Has 2018 contract guaranteed

Marshall's $5 million salary for 2018 is now fully guaranteed, Mike Klis of NBC 9News Denver reports.

The deadline for the Broncos to guarantee Marshall's contract was Sunday, and with the team making no huge moves in free agency to address the defensive side of the ball, it was pretty clear that Marshall was coming back.

