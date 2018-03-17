Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Likely to spend 2018 season in Denver

Denver appears set to pick up Marshall's 2018 team option, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The Broncos have until Sunday's deadline to decide on Marshall's contract, but all reports indicate that the linebacker will be spending his 2018 season in the orange and blue. Marshall has spent five of his six NFL seasons in Denver. Last year, the 28-year-old registered 106 combined tackles and three sacks.

