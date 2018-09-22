Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Limited at Friday's practice
Marshall (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Marshall was unable to practice earlier in the week, but returned in a limited role Friday, which can be seen as encouraging. Still, his status will need to be monitored as kickoff approaches. Josey Jewell would be the prime candidate to fill in at inside linebacker should he ultimately not suit up, while Joseph Jones could see a bump in his workload as well.
