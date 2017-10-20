Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Limited participant Thursday

Marshall (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Broncos' practice Thursday.

Marshall was hindered by the shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Giants and is a serious question mark for Week 7 at this point. The 28-year-old progressed from not practicing Wednesday, but his participation Friday will likely be the determining factor for his availability against the Chargers this week.

