Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Limited participant Thursday
Marshall (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Broncos' practice Thursday.
Marshall was hindered by the shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Giants and is a serious question mark for Week 7 at this point. The 28-year-old progressed from not practicing Wednesday, but his participation Friday will likely be the determining factor for his availability against the Chargers this week.
