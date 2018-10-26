Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Listed as questionable
Marshall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Marshall was limited throughout practice all week, so the veteran linebacker seems to be truly questionable for the Week 8 contest. If Marshall is unable to suit up, Josey Jewell is expected to slot into the starting lineup.
