Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Misses Wednesday's practice
Marshall (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Marshall has yet to participate in practice since suffering a bone bruise in his knee Week 8. The veteran linebacker's Week 12 availability seems uncertain, and it's likely that Marshall will need to practice on at least a limited basis before returning to the field. If Marshall is unable to play against the Steelers on Sunday, Josey Jewell will benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Unavailable Week 11•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Week 11 status in question•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Won't play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Suffers bone bruise•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12