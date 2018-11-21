Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Misses Wednesday's practice

Marshall (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Marshall has yet to participate in practice since suffering a bone bruise in his knee Week 8. The veteran linebacker's Week 12 availability seems uncertain, and it's likely that Marshall will need to practice on at least a limited basis before returning to the field. If Marshall is unable to play against the Steelers on Sunday, Josey Jewell will benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories