Broncos' Brandon Marshall: No practice Wednesday

Marshall missed Wednesday's practice due to a sore shoulder, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports. "It was sore Sunday, and it bothered his tackling," head coach Vance Joseph said. "So we'll have to see how he progresses this week, to see if he's going to play for us or not, but if he's sore and can't tackle, he cannot play."

Joseph said Marshall originally hurt his shoulder "about two weeks ago" and has played through the pain since. If he isn't given the green light to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, either Corey Nelson or Zaire Anderson will be tasked with filling it at middle linebacker.