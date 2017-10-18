Broncos' Brandon Marshall: No practice Wednesday
Marshall missed Wednesday's practice due to a sore shoulder, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports. "It was sore Sunday, and it bothered his tackling," head coach Vance Joseph said. "So we'll have to see how he progresses this week, to see if he's going to play for us or not, but if he's sore and can't tackle, he cannot play."
Joseph said Marshall originally hurt his shoulder "about two weeks ago" and has played through the pain since. If he isn't given the green light to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, either Corey Nelson or Zaire Anderson will be tasked with filling it at middle linebacker.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Not listed on injury report•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Starts in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Dealing with sore Achilles•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Inactive Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Questionable Sunday•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...