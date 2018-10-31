Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Not expected to play Sunday

Marshall (knee) said that he is "extremely unlikely" to play during Sunday's game against the Texans, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Marshall suffered a bone bruise during Denver's loss to the Chiefs in Week 8, so his expected lack of availability isn't surprising. The starting linebacker should be considered week-to-week, and Marshall will eye a return following the Broncos' bye in Week 10.

More News
Our Latest Stories