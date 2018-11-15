Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Not practicing Wednesday
Marshall (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Marshall continues to manage his recovery from a bone bruise, and was unable to fully return to health during the Broncos' bye week. It seems likely that the veteran linebacker will need to log at least a limited participation in practice before returning to the field, so Marshall's availability for Week 11 is currently uncertain. If Marshall remains sidelined during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Josey Jewell will benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps.
