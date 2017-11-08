Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Notches second sack Sunday
Marshall had seven tackles (six solo), one sack and one fumble recovery Sunday against the Eagles.
Marshall is on pace for 114 tackles this season, which would break his career high of 112 tackles from back in 2014. He'll have his hands full in Week 10 against a high-powered Patriots' offense, so he'll have an opportunity to continue to prove his worth.
