Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Questionable for Monday's contest

Marshall (knee) is deemed questionable for Monday's game against Kansas City, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Activated this week, Marshall has his eyes set on slowing down the Patrick Mahomes hype train Monday. Whether the medical staff permits Marshall's availability on the field remains to be seen, however. It seems like things are trending towards a game-time decision. Either way, Josey Jewell is a competent replacement should Denver need to take that route.

