Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Questionable for Week 13

Marshall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Marshall practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. The Nevada product has missed each of the Broncos' last three games. If Marshall misses his fourth-straight game Sunday, Keishawn Bierria and Josey Jewell could see more work.

