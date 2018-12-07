Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Receives questionable tag

Marshall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Marshall was a limited practice participant this week and appears on track to make his return after missing the last four games with a knee bruise. The 29-year-old's potential return should provide a boost to a Broncos defense that is without linebacker Shaquil Barrett (knee) and cornerbacks Chris Harris (lower leg) and Tramaine Brock (ribs).