Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Records 10 tackles in loss
Marshall logged 10 tackles (seven solo) in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Marshall was one of two Broncos defenders to play all 62 snaps on defense. The 28-year-old should continue to have a heavy presence on the Broncos' defense going forward.
