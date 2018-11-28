Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Returns to practice

Marshall (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

This is his first participation of any kind since he suffered a bone bruise in his knee during a Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. While still an important part of the Denver defense, Marshall has faded from relevance in the IDP universe, notching just 33 tackles across 385 snaps in eight games. With Todd Davis seemingly locked in as the team's top inside linebacker, Marshall may ultimately find himself splitting snaps with rookie Josey Jewell. It's unclear if the 29-year-old linebacker will be ready to return for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

