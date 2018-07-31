Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Returns to practice

Marshall returned to practice Tuesday after suffering a minor wrist injury during training camp Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Marshall's injured wrist was proven to be minor, so he was able to return to practice in a timely manner. The starting inside linebacker played in all 16 of the Broncos' contests last season, reaching the 100-tackle mark as well for the third time in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories