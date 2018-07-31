Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Returns to practice
Marshall returned to practice Tuesday after suffering a minor wrist injury during training camp Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Marshall's injured wrist was proven to be minor, so he was able to return to practice in a timely manner. The starting inside linebacker played in all 16 of the Broncos' contests last season, reaching the 100-tackle mark as well for the third time in his career.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Has 2018 contract guaranteed•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Likely to spend 2018 season in Denver•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Finishes year with 106 tackles•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Forces fumble Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Notches second sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...