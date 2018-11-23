Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Ruled out Week 12

Marshall (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Marshall will remain sidelined as he continues to manage his recovery from a bone bruise in his knee suffered Week 8. The veteran linebacker's lack of availability should once again propel Josey Jewell into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories