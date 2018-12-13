Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Sheds injury designation
Marshall (knee) was removed from the Broncos' injury report ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Browns, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Marshall was able to return to full participation in practice Thursday, so he'll take the field Saturday in what will be his first game action since suffering a knee injury Week 8 against the Chiefs. Rookie Josey Jewell could see a slight decrease in snap count with Marshall returning to his usual role as a starting inside linebacker.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Sitting Week 14•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to play versus Niners•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Receives questionable tag•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Return on tap•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Won't play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to play Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...