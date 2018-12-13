Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Sheds injury designation

Marshall (knee) was removed from the Broncos' injury report ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Browns, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Marshall was able to return to full participation in practice Thursday, so he'll take the field Saturday in what will be his first game action since suffering a knee injury Week 8 against the Chiefs. Rookie Josey Jewell could see a slight decrease in snap count with Marshall returning to his usual role as a starting inside linebacker.