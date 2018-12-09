Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Sitting Week 14
Marshall (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Marshall was listed as questionable, but it was reported Sunday morning that he wasn't expected to suit up. The 29-year-old hasn't seen the field since sustaining the knee injury Week 8 at Kansas City. Josey Jewell and Joseph Jones should continue to help fill the void at inside linebacker for the Broncos.
