Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Starts in preseason opener
Marshall (achilles) started in last week's preseason opener but saw limited snaps.
Marshall dealt with Achilles soreness just prior to training camp but he seems to have since recovered. He played just three snaps in last week's preseason contest. His limited role was likely just a reflection of the preseason and the team's desire to keep him healthy for the regular season.
