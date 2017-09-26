Play

Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Marshall recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Marshall continued his strong start to the season as he recorded his first sack of the season tied for the team lead in tackles with Todd Davis. The 28-year-old has 25 tackles (19 solo) and one sack through three games this season.

