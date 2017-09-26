Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Stuffs stat sheet in loss
Marshall recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Marshall continued his strong start to the season as he recorded his first sack of the season tied for the team lead in tackles with Todd Davis. The 28-year-old has 25 tackles (19 solo) and one sack through three games this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Not listed on injury report•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Starts in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Dealing with sore Achilles•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Inactive Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Questionable Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Limited Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...