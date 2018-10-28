Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Suffers bone bruise

Marshall (knee) suffered a bone bruise in his knee during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Chiefs, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Marshall attempted to play through the injury, but was ultimately forced out of the Week 8 matchup. The starting linebacker will likely remain sidelined while he recovers, and should be considered week-to-week until an official timeline for his return is released. As long a Marshall is unable to suit up, expect Josey Jewell to receive an uptick in defensive snaps.