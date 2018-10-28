Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Suffers bone bruise
Marshall (knee) suffered a bone bruise in his knee during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Chiefs, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Marshall attempted to play through the injury, but was ultimately forced out of the Week 8 matchup. The starting linebacker will likely remain sidelined while he recovers, and should be considered week-to-week until an official timeline for his return is released. As long a Marshall is unable to suit up, expect Josey Jewell to receive an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Questionable to return•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Good to go vs. Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Listed as questionable•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Active for Monday's affair•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Questionable for Monday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...