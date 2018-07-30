Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Suffers injury Monday
Marshall suffered an apparent upper body injury during Monday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
The severity of Marshall's upper body injury is unclear at this point as he left practice prematurely for the locker room, while Jerrol Garcia-Williams and Zaire Anderson figure to earn additional reps at inside linebacker until Marshall returns.
