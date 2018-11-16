Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Unavailable Week 11
Marshall (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Marshall will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with a bone bruise in his knee, as the Broncos' bye in Week 10 didn't provide enough recovery time. Josey Jewell should again see an increased role at inside linebacker for Denver.
