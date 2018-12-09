Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to play versus Niners

Marshall (knee) isn't expected to suit up for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Marshall was given a questionable tag, but it appears he couldn't shake his injury after he practiced in a limited fashion all week. If he does sit out, expect a mix of Josey Jewell and Joseph Jones to cover Marshall's absence. The final verdict on Marshall's status will come when the inactives report is released at 2:35 ET.