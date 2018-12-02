Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to play Week 13
Marshall (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is unlikely to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
After missing the Broncos' previous three contests, Marshall practiced Wednesday through Friday on a limited basis, but the Broncos may want to see him turn in a full session before signing off on his return to game action. If Marshall is sidelined again Sunday, Josey Jewell would likely pick up another start at inside linebacker.
