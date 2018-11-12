Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Week 11 status in question
Coach Vance Joseph did not mention Marshall (knee) among the list of players expected to return during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Marshall does not appear to have fully recovered from a bone bruise in his knee during Denver's bye week. The veteran linebacker initially sustained the injury during a Week 8 loss against the Chiefs, and appears to be trending towards missing Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. If Marshall is unable to go, expect Josey Jewell to receive an increased defensive role.
