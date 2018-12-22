Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Will play in Week16

Marshall (knee) doesn't possess an injury designation for Monday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

While Marshall was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, it seemed pretty clear that he would dress for the contest after doing so in Week 15. He should resume his duties as a starting inside linebacker.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...