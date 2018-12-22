Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Will play in Week16
Marshall (knee) doesn't possess an injury designation for Monday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
While Marshall was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, it seemed pretty clear that he would dress for the contest after doing so in Week 15. He should resume his duties as a starting inside linebacker.
